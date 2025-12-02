Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tulip Siddiq slams ‘flawed and farcical’ Bangladesh corruption trial after being handed prison sentence

Tulip Siddiq was handed a two-year prison sentence after a corruption trial in Bangladesh
Tulip Siddiq was handed a two-year prison sentence after a corruption trial in Bangladesh (BBC)
  • Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison by a Bangladesh court after being found guilty of corruption.
  • She was convicted in absentia for corruptly influencing her aunt, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to help her mother acquire a piece of land.
  • Siddiq's mother, Sheikh Rehana, received a seven-year sentence, and Hasina was sentenced to five years, though Siddiq is unlikely to serve time due to the absence of an extradition treaty with the UK.
  • Siddiq vehemently denied the allegations, calling the trial "flawed and farcical" and a "Kafka-esque nightmare," stating she learned of her conviction through the media.
  • She previously resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s anti-corruption minister due to other cases in Bangladesh and claims she is "collateral damage" in a political feud.
