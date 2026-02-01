Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

LA Olympics chief issues response to Maxwell emails going public in latest Epstein file

Casey Wasserman exchanged emails with Ghislaine Maxwell
Casey Wasserman exchanged emails with Ghislaine Maxwell (Getty Images)
  • Casey Wasserman, chief of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, has apologized for communicating with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago.
  • The apology follows the release of personal emails between Wasserman and Maxwell, dating from 2003, as part of new files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Wasserman stated he never had a personal or business relationship with Epstein and deeply regretted his correspondence with Maxwell, which he said occurred before her and Epstein's crimes came to light.
  • Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of sex trafficking a minor.
  • Wasserman is a prominent sports and entertainment executive, leading the LA28 Olympic organising committee, which will see Los Angeles host the Games for the third time.
