Child killer Kyle Bevan found dead in cell as three prisoners charged with murder
- Child killer Kyle Bevan was found dead in his cell at HMP Wakefield on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation.
- Three men, Mark Fellows, Lee Newell and David Taylor, have been charged with Bevan's murder and are scheduled to appear in court.
- Bevan was serving a life sentence for the murder of his two-year-old stepdaughter, Lola James, in 2020, having inflicted catastrophic head injuries.
- Lola James sustained over 100 bruises and injuries, with medical experts comparing the trauma to that seen in car crash victims.
- Bevan's death occurred less than a month after Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins also died in an attack at the same prison.