Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Wicked’ Russian airstrike leaves 4 dead and dozens injured in Kyiv

Multiple blasts seen across Kyiv as Russia launches 'massive' coordinated strike
  • Volodymyr Zelensky condemned a "wicked" Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Friday, which resulted in four deaths and 27 injuries.
  • The overnight assault involved at least 430 drones and 18 missiles, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.
  • Zelensky stated the attack was "deliberately calculated" to inflict "maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure".
  • Among the injured were a pregnant woman and a 55-year-old man in Bila Tserkva, who was hospitalised in critical condition with thermal burns.
  • City authorities warned of potential power and water outages in Kyiv, with officials urging residents to remain in shelters during the ongoing attack.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in