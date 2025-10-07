Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kroger recalls two premade pasta salads over possible Listeria contamination

  • The Kroger Company has issued a voluntary recall for two premade pasta salads, “Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad” and “Smoke Mozzarella Penne Salad.”
  • The recall is due to a possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.
  • The affected products, manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods, were sold at 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores locations across 28 US states between August 29 and October 2.
  • The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that there have been no reports of illness or injury related to this recall.
  • Customers who purchased the recalled pasta salads are advised to either dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund.
