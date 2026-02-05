Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kiss cam ‘cheater’ giving ‘taking back the narrative’ speech for $875 a seat

Woman behind viral Coldplay 'kiss cam' moment speaks out
  • Kristin Cabot, an HR executive caught up in a Kiss Cam scandal last year, is giving a speech on “taking back the narrative” at a conference charging $875 per seat.
  • Cabot became an internet sensation in April 2025 when she and her married boss, Andy Byron, were filmed canoodling on a Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert.
  • Coldplay's Chris Martin called them out in a caught-on-camera moment that went viral, and Cabot later said she felt "unemployable" and branded with a "scarlet letter."
  • Her upcoming speech, part of PRWeek’s 2026 Crisis Comms Conference, will outline the strategy she employed with PR expert Dini von Mueffling to manage the public scrutiny.
  • The event description notes that Cabot experienced the intense public shaming often directed at women in the media spotlight, a fate their male counterparts frequently avoid.
