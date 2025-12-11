Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘ICE Barbie’ Noem faces Congressional hearing over immigration crackdown

Kristi Noem wears sombrero at birthday dinner
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faced questioning from lawmakers regarding the administration's immigration enforcement tactics and perceived threats to the United States.
  • Noem defended the administration's immigration agenda, stating her primary concern was immigrants who entered the country under the Biden administration, citing unknown identities and intentions.
  • Democrats on the committee voiced strong opposition, condemning Noem's leadership and highlighting cases of individuals they believed were wrongfully targeted by immigration enforcement.
  • Rep. Seth Magaziner presented specific examples, including the deportation of a combat veteran with PTSD to Korea and the detention of an Irish woman married to a veteran over minor offences from decades ago.
  • Noem indicated she would review the individual cases brought to her attention by Magaziner during the hearing.
