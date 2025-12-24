King’s Speech 2025: What time is it on and how to watch
- King Charles III is set to deliver his annual Christmas Day message for the fourth time.
- The King's Speech will be broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day across BBC One, ITV One, Sky One, BBC Radio Four, and various online platforms.
- The pre-recorded 10-minute address allows the monarch to reflect on the past year and national values.
- It is expected that King Charles will touch upon issues impacting the UK and globally, and look ahead to 2026.
- The tradition of a monarch's Christmas broadcast began in 1932 with King George V's radio address.