King Charles breaks tradition with this year’s Christmas speech
- King Charles will deliver his Christmas broadcast from Westminster Abbey this year, centred on the theme of pilgrimage.
- This marks his fourth festive message and the second to be staged outside a royal residence, following last year's broadcast from Fitzrovia Chapel.
- The broadcast was filmed in the Abbey's historic Lady Chapel, a significant site of pilgrimage and the burial place for 15 kings and queens.
- The King specifically requested a filming location away from a royal setting, in a break from the tradition established by his mother Queen Elizabeth II, with the BBC producing the broadcast.
- The message, which will be transmitted at 3pm on Christmas Day, is a rare occasion for the monarch to voice personal views without government advice.