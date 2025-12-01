King to host first state visit by a German leader in 27 years
- King Charles III and Queen Camilla are hosting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, for a three-day state visit this week, marking the first by a German leader in 27 years.
- The visit includes a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, a state banquet, and engagements with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will greet the German couple at Heathrow Airport.
- President Steinmeier is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street and will address Parliament, a privilege not extended to U.S. President Donald Trump.
- A poignant part of the visit will be a trip to Coventry Cathedral, bombed by Germany during the Second World War, where Mr Steinmeier will lay a wreath, marking the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz.
- The visit aims to strengthen UK-German relations, following the Kensington Treaty signed in July, which included commitments to closer cooperation on trade, security, and defence.