Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Crowds drown out pro-Palestine chants as King visits East End

Pro-Palestine protesters's chants drowned out by crowds during King's visit to London's East End
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Barking and Dagenham in London's East End on Wednesday, 18 February.
  • The royal couple engaged with organisations providing support to the diverse local community.
  • During a walkabout at the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub, pro-Palestine protesters made an appearance.
  • The demonstrators were heard shouting 'free Palestine' and displayed placards advocating for a boycott of Israel.
  • Their calls were largely drowned out by cheering members of the public, and the royals did not react to the protest.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in