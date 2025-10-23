Charles becomes first British monarch to pray with a Pope in 500 years
- King Charles III became the first British monarch to pray publicly with a Pope since the Reformation, marking a significant moment in religious history.
- He joined Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church, for an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.
- The King and Queen Camilla also held a private reception with Leo at the Vatican as they commenced their two-day state visit.
- The visit to the Holy See holds deep personal significance for the King and celebrates the Papal Jubilee.
- The state visit will conclude with the King attending a reception at the Pontifical Beda College and the Queen meeting Catholic sisters.