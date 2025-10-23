Watch: King Charles prays with Pope Leo at Sistine Chapel in historic service
- King Charles became the first British monarch to pray publicly with the Pope since the Reformation five centuries ago.
- The historic ecumenical service took place in the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, 23 October 2025.
- King Charles, as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, prayed alongside Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church.
- This event was part of the King and Queen's two-day state visit to the Vatican.
- Earlier, the King and Queen had a private reception with the Pope at the Vatican