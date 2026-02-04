The method King Charles used to teach prisoners about relationships and community
- King Charles' new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision explores his long-standing passion for environmentalism and the importance of harmony between humanity, nature, and the environment.
- The film highlights the monarch's 'Harmony theory' and showcases projects such as a bee-keeping academy at HMP Bristol, which teaches prisoners about relationships and community.
- Charles reflects on decades of criticism for his environmental campaigning, which he says was once considered 'completely bonkers', but reaffirms his unwavering commitment to the cause.
- Narrated by Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, the documentary premiered at Windsor Castle with notable guests and will be released on Prime Video.
- The King expresses hope that his efforts will lead to greater awareness of the need to restore balance to the planet by the end of his life.
