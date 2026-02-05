King asked if he’s told police ‘to start investigating Andrew’ on royal visit
- King Charles and Queen Camilla were heckled during a royal walkabout in Dedham, Essex, with a man asking if the King had "pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew".
- Police officers approached the heckler after his outburst and escorted him away from the barriers.
- Before the royal couple's arrival, photographs of Andrew from the "Epstein files" were scattered around the street in Dedham.
- The incident occurred shortly after Thames Valley Police confirmed they were assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew.
- Andrew, who recently moved to the King's Sandringham Estate, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations.
