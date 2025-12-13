King Charles grateful for positive support following cancer update
- King Charles is “deeply touched” by the public's response to his recent message regarding his cancer recovery, Buckingham Palace has stated.
- The monarch announced in a video message on Friday that his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year, crediting early diagnosis and effective care.
- Having received outpatient cancer treatment since early February 2024, Charles also encouraged millions to undergo available screenings for the disease.
- A Buckingham Palace spokesperson expressed delight at the worldwide media reaction and gratitude for the many kind comments received for the King.
- Charles hopes his message will highlight the benefits of cancer screening programmes, noting that nine million people in the UK are not up-to-date with available checks.