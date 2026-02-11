Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Royal Family offer solidarity to Canada after school shootings

Canada school shooting leaves nine dead as female suspect is identified
  • A mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and a nearby home in British Columbia, Canada, resulted in nine deaths and 25 injuries.
  • The suspect, described as a 'female in a dress with brown hair', was found dead at the school from an apparent self-inflicted injury, bringing the total fatalities to ten.
  • King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their profound shock and sadness, offering condolences and solidarity with all Canadians.
  • King Charles described the incident as a 'senseless act of brutal violence' and thanked first responders for their courage.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed his devastation, while the incident marks Canada's deadliest shooting since 2020 and one of its worst school shootings.
