Moment King Charles is interrupted by heckler over Andrew’s ties to Epstein

King Charles heckled for second time over Andrew links to Epstein
  • King Charles was heckled for the second time regarding his brother Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten’s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The latest incident occurred on Monday, 9 February, at Clitheroe Station in Lancashire.
  • A man in the crowd shouted, “How long have you known about Prince Andrew?” at His Majesty.
  • The heckler's question prompted boos and shouts of “shut up” from other well-wishers present.
  • This follows a similar incident a week prior in Essex, where an individual asked if the King had pressured police to investigate Andrew.
