Moment King Charles is interrupted by heckler over Andrew’s ties to Epstein
- King Charles was heckled for the second time regarding his brother Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten’s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- The latest incident occurred on Monday, 9 February, at Clitheroe Station in Lancashire.
- A man in the crowd shouted, “How long have you known about Prince Andrew?” at His Majesty.
- The heckler's question prompted boos and shouts of “shut up” from other well-wishers present.
- This follows a similar incident a week prior in Essex, where an individual asked if the King had pressured police to investigate Andrew.
