Kim Jong Un sacks vice premier on the spot calling him a ‘goat’
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly dismissed Vice Premier Yang Sung Ho "on the spot" during an inspection of the Ryongsong Machine Complex.
- Mr Kim criticised Mr Yang and other economic guidance officials for "chronic incompetence," mismanagement, and delays in the facility's modernisation project.
- He declared Mr Yang "unfit to be entrusted with heavy duties," comparing his appointment to "hitching a cart to a goat."
- Analysts suggest the public dismissal serves as a "shock tactic" to warn party officials amid North Korea's struggling economy, rather than indicating genuine systemic reform.
- The incident occurs as Pyongyang prepares for its first ruling Workers’ Party congress in five years, where economic strategy is expected to be a primary focus.