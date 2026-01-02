Kim Jong Un spotted with likely successor during public visit in North Korea
- Kim Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, made her first public visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum, accompanying her parents and senior officials.
- Her increasingly prominent appearances in state media over the past three years are fuelling speculation that she is being prepared as her father's successor.
- Analysts suggest this visit could be a calculated move by Kim Jong Un ahead of an upcoming ruling party Congress, where her succession might be formalised.
- South Korea's Unification Ministry remains cautious, stating it is too early to confirm her as successor, given her young age and lack of an official position.
- Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 13 years old, has also attended New Year celebrations and made her first public overseas trip to Beijing with her father.