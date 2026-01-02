Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who is likely being prepared as his successor, accompanied her parents on her first public visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum to pay respects to former leaders, state media photos published on Friday showed.

Ju Ae has been making increasingly prominent appearances in state media over the past three years, fuelling speculation by analysts and South Korea's intelligence agency that she may be in line to be the country's fourth-generation leader.

open image in gallery ( KCNA )

Cheong Seong-chang, vice president at the Sejong Institute think tank, viewed Ju Ae's first presence at the Kumsusan palace as her father's calculated move ahead of the upcoming ruling party Congress at which her succession might be formalised.

Kim was also accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and senior officials on the visit on 1 January, with Ju Ae between her parents in the main hall of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, state news agency KCNA photographs showed.

Hong Min, an expert on North Korea at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification, said North Korea had been portraying an image of Kim's "stable family" by showing the wife and the daughter along with Kim on major events.

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae stand on a balcony facing the beach during a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, in Wonsan, in North Korea, 24 June 2025 ( KCNA )

Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to have been born in the early 2010s, attended this year's New Year celebrations, according to state media on Thursday. In September, she travelled to Beijing with her father on her first public overseas outing.

Kim visits Kumsusan to honour his grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, and father Kim Jong Il on key dates and anniversaries in a gesture affirming the dynastic heritage of the nuclear-armed country.

North Korea has never confirmed Ju Ae's age.

open image in gallery File. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, in Wonsan, in North Korea, 24 June 2025 ( KCNA )

South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on Ju Ãe's appearance. An official told reporters the government's view is it is too early to say she is a successor, given her age and she does not hold an official position.

Hong said potential roles of Kim's other children have left room for caution in drawing conclusions about Ju Ae's succession.

"It's practically impossible to publicly designate Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to have just turned 13, as the successor when she's not even old enough to join the (Workers') Party," Hong said.