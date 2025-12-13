Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Killer whales join forces with dolphins in rare hunt

Killer whales team up with dolphins to hunt in possible scientific first
  • Footage published in the journal Scientific Report shows killer whales and dolphins cooperatively hunting salmon.
  • This unprecedented behaviour was observed in the waters surrounding Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
  • Researchers believe this marks the first documented instance of cooperative foraging between these two marine mammal species.
  • Killer whales, which are the largest species of dolphin, were seen orienting themselves towards and diving with the smaller dolphins.
  • Dr Sarah Fortune, the lead author of the report, highlighted the synchronised diving behaviour between the killer whales and dolphins.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in