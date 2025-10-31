Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scottish man says donating kidney to save brother’s life was a ‘no-brainer’

Teachers connected through kidney transplant
  • Harry Wilson, 65, from Broxburn, donated a kidney to his older brother, Gordon Wilson, 67, after Gordon was diagnosed with kidney disease and required daily dialysis.
  • Harry described his decision as a “no-brainer,” stating he would have taken the risk regardless, having witnessed his brother's struggle with dialysis.
  • Gordon expressed immense gratitude, vowing to take good care of the donated kidney and perhaps buy Harry a pint.
  • Their story coincides with the 65th anniversary of the UK's first successful kidney transplant, performed in Edinburgh in 1960 between twin brothers Lewis and Martin Abbott.
  • Since that pioneering surgery, over 2,000 living donor kidney transplants have taken place in Scotland, with consultant transplant surgeon John Terrace praising the transformative impact of such donations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in