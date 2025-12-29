Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sheriff warns Texas teen kidnapped could be in ‘imminent danger’

Moment woman suspected of kidnapping baby 40 years ago is arrested
  • Texas teenager Camila Mendoza Olmos vanished from her home on Christmas Eve, prompting authorities to warn she could be in “imminent danger.”
  • The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating all scenarios, including kidnapping and human trafficking, and has not ruled out the possibility she may have been taken outside the U.S.
  • Camila was last seen just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, believed to be going for a routine morning walk, and left her car and most belongings at home, which officials described as 'highly unusual'.
  • Surveillance video showed her wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie, and white shoes before the footage ended.
  • Her mother reported her missing after she failed to return, and family and friends conducted searches on Christmas Day, appealing for her safe return.
