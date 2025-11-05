Villagers told to remove St George’s flags if they want Christmas lights put up
- Harrietsham Parish Council (HPC) in Kent has been told it must remove all flags from lampposts along the A20 to install its Christmas lights.
- Kent County Council (KCC) issued the permit with the condition, citing safety risks posed by the flags, which are predominantly St George’s flags.
- HPC expressed concerns about the 'financial implications' of this requirement, suggesting it could jeopardise the installation of the festive decorations for 2025.
- KCC, led by Reform, countered that the parish council will not face significant extra costs, as the contractor hired for the lights can remove the flags simultaneously.
- Residents have voiced their desire for the flags to be temporarily taken down to ensure the village can enjoy its Christmas lights.