Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Villagers told to remove St George’s flags if they want Christmas lights put up

St George’s Cross flags fly from lampposts
St George’s Cross flags fly from lampposts (PA Wire)
  • Harrietsham Parish Council (HPC) in Kent has been told it must remove all flags from lampposts along the A20 to install its Christmas lights.
  • Kent County Council (KCC) issued the permit with the condition, citing safety risks posed by the flags, which are predominantly St George’s flags.
  • HPC expressed concerns about the 'financial implications' of this requirement, suggesting it could jeopardise the installation of the festive decorations for 2025.
  • KCC, led by Reform, countered that the parish council will not face significant extra costs, as the contractor hired for the lights can remove the flags simultaneously.
  • Residents have voiced their desire for the flags to be temporarily taken down to ensure the village can enjoy its Christmas lights.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in