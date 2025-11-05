Village told it cannot have Christmas lights unless England flags taken down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A village in Kent has said it has been told it must remove all flags from lampposts - including St George’s flags - if it wants to put up its Christmas lights.

Harrietsham Parish Council (HPC) said it had been given the green light for seasonal decorations to be erected along the A20, on the condition flags were removed due to a “safety risk”.

Reform-led Kent County Council (KCC), who issued the permit, said the condition had been made “to ensure the lights go up safely” and insisted HPC will not face significant extra costs. But the parish council said it could not be sure the festive decor would be able to go up, citing “financial implications” of the condition.

In a post on its website, HPC wrote: “Kent County Council has now issued the permit for the Parish Council’s Christmas lights to be installed along the A20 in the coming weeks. However, the approval comes with a condition that any flags currently on the streetlight columns must be removed before the lights can go up, as they pose a safety risk.

open image in gallery Many people mounted St George’s flags over the summer amid protests over the use of asylum hotels (PA) ( PA Archive )

“This condition from Kent County Council may result in the installation of the Christmas lights being unable to proceed as planned for 2025. Despite this, the Parish Council will still be liable for the hire cost, as the arrangements were in place before the permit was issued.”

It added it was “important” to make resident aware of the “financial implications” placed upon it by the permit, adding it would be “disappointing” if the decorations could not be installed.

It is understood the majority of flags currently hung along the A20 road in the village are St George’s flags.

open image in gallery Residents said they hoped those who erected the flags would take them down (PA) ( PA Wire )

Residents said they hoped those who had originally put the St George’s flags up would remove them to allow the village to enjoy its Christmas lights. Speaking to the BBC, Ray Bastone said: "I don't know why the people who put the flags up don't take them down for Christmas so the lights can go up. They can put them up afterwards if they want.

"It's a shame we'll have no lights up."

In a statement, Peter Osborne, KCC's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The claim that Harrietsham Parish Council will face significant extra costs is simply wrong. The contractor they have already hired to install the Christmas lights can remove any obstructing flags as part of the same job - no additional significant expense should be expected.

"We fully support communities coming together to celebrate Christmas with festive lights - it’s a valued tradition that brings people together. But safety must come first. Flags on streetlight columns pose a risk during installation, so they must be removed to ensure the lights go up safely and can be enjoyed by everyone."

Harrietsham Parish Council has been contacted by The Independent for comment.