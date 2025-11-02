Question over whether Starmer will last as PM, says head of Unison
- Christina McAnea, General Secretary of Unison, stated she cannot guarantee Keir Starmer will remain Labour leader after next May's elections.
- McAnea criticised Labour's performance since coming to power last July, describing their actions as a series of “own goals” and calling for a “reset”.
- Opinion polls suggest Labour faces potentially disastrous election results next year, trailing Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and risking losses in Wales, Scotland, and local English elections.
- Tensions have escalated between Labour and major unions, with warnings from Unite and the FBU about potential disaffiliation and an end to political donations.
- McAnea highlighted the stripping of the winter fuel allowance as a significant 'own goal' and expressed that voters expected more financial benefit from the government.