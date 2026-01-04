Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Keir Starmer makes defiant vow in his first interview of 2026

Keir Starmer appears determined 'I'll be PM this time next year'
  • UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has affirmed his commitment to remaining in office, stating he will still be leader "this time next year".
  • His declaration follows a challenging 2025, characterised by sluggish economic performance and poor poll ratings.
  • In his first 2026 interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer dismissed internal speculation regarding his future.
  • He argued that frequent changes in leadership are not in the national interest, drawing a contrast with the previous Conservative government's instability.
  • Starmer asserted he was elected with a "five-year mandate" to deliver change and intends to be judged on his government's results by the next election.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in