Starmer under fire over Labour think tank probe into journalists

Starmer quizzed on whether political turmoil at home will distract from European commitment
  • Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure to launch an inquiry into Labour Together, a think tank that helped him become party leader, over its reported investigation into journalists.
  • The think tank allegedly paid PR consultancy Apco £36,000 in 2023 for a report that contained "deeply personal and false claims" about journalist Gabriel Pogrund, including his Jewish background.
  • Government minister Josh Simons commissioned the 2023 report, which was informally shared with Labour figures, including cabinet ministers, in 2024.
  • The Conservative Party has urged Labour to investigate Mr Simons's role and that of other Labour Together directors, calling for the party to suspend all engagement with the think tank.
  • Senior Labour figures, including former chancellor John McDonnell and MP Karl Turner, have also called for an independent inquiry into the affair, with Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty supporting a probe.
