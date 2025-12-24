Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Britons should ‘reach out’ to one another, Starmer says in Christmas message

Starmer says many ‘still struggling with cost of living’ in Christmas message
  • Sir Keir Starmer delivered his Christmas message from 10 Downing Street, urging Britons to connect with friends, relatives, and neighbours.
  • The Prime Minister spoke openly about grief and loss, referencing the death of his brother Nick last Boxing Day.
  • He emphasised that during a time celebrating love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel more acute.
  • Starmer encouraged people to reach out to those in need, stating it can make a "huge difference" and embodies the spirit of Christmas.
  • He also acknowledged the persistent cost of living crisis across Britain, affirming that addressing it is his "priority".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in