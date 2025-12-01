Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Keir Starmer denies misleading Britain as he defends Rachel Reeves’ Budget

Keir Starmer touts Labour victories as 'record to be proud of'
  • Sir Keir Starmer defended the chancellor's Budget as a "moment of personal pride" while announcing a fresh push for welfare reform.
  • He highlighted achievements such as lifting over half a million children out of poverty and raising the national minimum wage.
  • The prime minister is delivering a speech in London outlining plans to tackle welfare, stating the current system has "trapped people in poverty".
  • The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, faces accusations of misleading voters about the public finances, having a £4bn surplus despite talking up fiscal challenges.
  • Sir Keir Starmer denied any misleading and confirmed he has asked Alan Milburn to report on issues concerning young people, inactivity, and work.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in