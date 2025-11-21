Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer describes secret visits to see dying brother in hospital

Keir Starmer pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ brother Nick who died on Boxing Day
  • Sir Keir Starmer revealed the profound personal impact of his brother Nick's death, stating it "hit me like a bus" despite an 18-month battle with lung cancer.
  • His brother, who had learning difficulties, died on Boxing Day 2024 at the age of 60.
  • Sir Keir made secret visits to his brother in intensive care, keeping the situation private from the public.
  • He discussed the challenges of processing intensely personal events while serving as Prime Minister and the difficulties young men face in finding positive role models.
  • Starmer also reflected on how fatherhood has made him a better man, aiming to be a more loving and present parent than his own "distant" father.
