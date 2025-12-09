Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Keir Starmer leads tributes after member of armed forces dies in Ukraine

Related: Starmer reiterates support for Ukraine as Zelensky meets European allies at Downing Street
  • A member of the British armed forces died in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 9, following a tragic accident.
  • The individual was injured while observing Ukrainian forces test new defensive capabilities away from the front lines.
  • The Ministry of Defence confirmed the death, stating the family has been notified and their thoughts are with them.
  • Sir Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary John Healey led tributes, expressing their deepest sympathies and condolences.
  • The death is not believed to be due to hostile fire, and the UK maintains a small military presence in Ukraine for security and support.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in