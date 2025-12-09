Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer leads tributes to armed forces member who died in Ukraine

Starmer said their “service and sacrifice will never be forgotten”
Starmer said their “service and sacrifice will never be forgotten” (Toby Melville/PA)
  • Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to a British armed forces member who tragically died in Ukraine. The individual passed away while observing the testing of a new defensive capability, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.
  • The Labour leader expressed his "deepest sympathy and condolences" for the service member, whose death occurred during what the MoD described as a "tragic accident".
  • The incident took place on Tuesday morning, away from the front lines, as the British service member watched Ukrainian counterparts test new equipment. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement on X regarding the circumstances.
  • In a tribute shared on social media, Sir Keir said: "My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the member of our armed forces who sadly lost their life today. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
  • The death is not being put down to hostile fire, the Press Association understands.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in