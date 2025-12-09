Starmer leads tributes to armed forces member who died in Ukraine
- Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to a British armed forces member who tragically died in Ukraine. The individual passed away while observing the testing of a new defensive capability, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.
- The Labour leader expressed his "deepest sympathy and condolences" for the service member, whose death occurred during what the MoD described as a "tragic accident".
- The incident took place on Tuesday morning, away from the front lines, as the British service member watched Ukrainian counterparts test new equipment. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement on X regarding the circumstances.
- In a tribute shared on social media, Sir Keir said: "My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the member of our armed forces who sadly lost their life today. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
- The death is not being put down to hostile fire, the Press Association understands.