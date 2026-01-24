Starmer’s warning over Andy Burnham as deadline looms
- Sir Keir Starmer has been warned against intervening to prevent Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing as an MP in an upcoming by-election.
- Mr Burnham has until 5pm on Saturday to seek permission to be the Labour candidate for the Gorton and Denton seat, which became vacant after Andrew Gwynne's resignation.
- Labour Party deputy leader Lucy Powell stated that the decision on Mr Burnham's candidacy should be left to him and local party members.
- Other Labour MPs have also cautioned against interference, fearing Mr Burnham could be blocked due to concerns he might challenge Sir Keir's leadership if he returned to Westminster.
- Ms Powell highlighted Mr Burnham's significant popularity in Greater Manchester, reinforcing the argument for local member selection.