Sky News presenter’s stunned reaction as journalist swears during on air report

Sky reporter swears live on air while discussing David Walliams
  • Sky News journalist Katie Spencer swore live on air during Saturday's Breakfast show.
  • Spencer, an arts and entertainment correspondent, was reporting on David Walliams being dropped by his publisher.
  • She stumbled over her words and exclaimed, "Oh f*** it, I’d better start again. Sorry, do not ever air me saying the F word."
  • The incident occurred during the early-morning broadcast on 20 December 2025.
  • Presenter Kamali Melbourne immediately apologised to viewers for any bad language heard.
