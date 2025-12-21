Sky News journalist swears live on air during David Walliams report

A Sky News journalist swore live on air during Saturday's (20 December) Breakfast show.

Arts and entertainment correspondent Katie Spencer was reporting on David Walliams being dropped by his publisher during the early-morning broadcast.

As she gave details of Walliams' writing career, Spencer began to stumble over her words before exclaiming: Oh f*** it, I’d better start again. Sorry, do not ever air me saying the F word."

Presenter Kamali Melbourne said, "Apologies if you heard any bad language there; we’ll check that out."