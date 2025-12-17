Karoline Leavitt slams Vanity Fair article – ‘bias of omission was clearly present’
- Karoline Leavitt criticised a "disingenuous" Vanity Fair article after Susie Wiles accused the publication of changing the context of her words.
- In an exclusive interview, Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff, reportedly described Donald Trump as having an "alcoholic's personality" and Vice President JD Vance as a "conspiracy theorist for a decade."
- Wiles subsequently labelled the article a "hit piece," claiming it disregarded "significant context" to create a "chaotic and negative narrative" about the Trump administration.
- Responding to the piece, White House press secretary Ms Leavitt stated that "bias of omission was clearly present" and criticised the media for often "leaving out important context."
- Ms Leavitt was among several prominent Trump administration figures featured in close-up photos on Vanity Fair’s Instagram.