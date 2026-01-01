Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Homicide investigation after horseback tour operator is brutally killed in Caribbean

Karen Johannsen was brutally beaten while conducting horseback riding tours in Antigua
Karen Johannsen was brutally beaten while conducting horseback riding tours in Antigua (Facebook)
  • Karen Johannsen, an American horseback tour operator, died on 26 December after being brutally assaulted in Antigua.
  • The 66-year-old, originally from Wisconsin, was attacked on 19 December while leading a horseback tour on Runaway Beach, suffering a severe head injury and multiple fractures.
  • Johannsen was initially treated at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre before being airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
  • Police have launched a homicide investigation and have a man in custody for questioning, identified by Johannsen's sister as a former boyfriend.
  • The Government of Antigua and Barbuda extended condolences, acknowledging Johannsen's significant contribution to the island's tourism industry.
