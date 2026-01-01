Homicide investigation after horseback tour operator is brutally killed in Caribbean
- Karen Johannsen, an American horseback tour operator, died on 26 December after being brutally assaulted in Antigua.
- The 66-year-old, originally from Wisconsin, was attacked on 19 December while leading a horseback tour on Runaway Beach, suffering a severe head injury and multiple fractures.
- Johannsen was initially treated at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre before being airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
- Police have launched a homicide investigation and have a man in custody for questioning, identified by Johannsen's sister as a former boyfriend.
- The Government of Antigua and Barbuda extended condolences, acknowledging Johannsen's significant contribution to the island's tourism industry.