Missing elementary school teacher found dead in wooded area
- Rebecca Rauber, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher, was found dead in a wooded area in Emporia, Kansas, on Sunday, two days after she went missing.
- She was discovered covered in snow from a powerful winter storm, with police suggesting she may have succumbed to hypothermia.
- Rauber was last seen leaving a bar in downtown Emporia around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, having left her phone, keys, jacket, and purse behind.
- Surveillance footage tracked her movements, and her body was located approximately 300 yards from her last known video location.
- Emporia Public Schools will provide counselling and support for students and staff following the tragic news.