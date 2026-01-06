Why experts claim junk food advert ban isn’t harsh enough
- A ban on junk food advertising on television between 5:30 am and 9 pm, and online at all times, has been introduced in the UK to combat childhood obesity.
- The new regulations, however, contain a "loophole" that permits companies to advertise brand names, even if the specific products are deemed unhealthy.
- Experts and activists argue this exemption allows food companies to "switch tactics" and continue targeting children through other channels, such as outdoor advertising.
- Spending on outdoor advertising for food increased by 28 per cent between 2021 and 2024, indicating a shift in marketing strategies ahead of the ban.
- While the government estimates the ban will prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity, doctors and nutritionists advocate for further measures, including ending the brand exemption and regulating against advertising migrating to other platforms.