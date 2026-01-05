Porridge and pizza to be included in new junk food advert ban
- A new ban on advertising "less healthy" food and drink (HFSS) has been implemented to tackle childhood obesity.
- The restrictions prohibit adverts for these products on television between 5:30 am and 9 pm, and online at all times.
- The ban targets items high in fat, salt, and sugar across 13 categories, including certain breakfast cereals, porridge, pizza, sweets, and soft drinks.
- The government estimates this measure will prevent approximately 20,000 cases of childhood obesity, a move experts describe as "long overdue".
- Companies can still advertise healthier versions of products and brand names, aiming to encourage recipe reformulation within the food industry.