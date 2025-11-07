Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman guilty of harassing McCann family after she claimed to be missing Maddie

Julia Wandelt claimed to be Madeleine McCann
Julia Wandelt claimed to be Madeleine McCann (Go Get Funding)
  • Julia Wandelt, 24, has been found guilty of harassing Kate and Gerry McCann.
  • Wandelt repeatedly contacted the McCanns, including turning up at their home and sending numerous messages, demanding a DNA test.
  • She claimed to be Madeleine McCann, citing memories induced by hypnosis sessions, which included being abducted and living with the McCanns as a child.
  • During the trial, it was revealed Wandelt called and messaged Mrs McCann over 60 times in a single day last year.
  • A jury at Leicester Crown Court delivered a guilty verdict for harassment but found her not guilty of stalking; her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, was acquitted of all charges.
