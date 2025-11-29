Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family pays tribute to ‘kind’ boy fatally struck by train

Joshua was formerly a goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest (Nottingham Forest)
  • A 14-year-old boy, Joshua Travis, died after being struck by a train in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday night.
  • Joshua, a former goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest's academy, was described by his family as having an "incredible energy for life" and “kind sparkling eyes".
  • They added: “He leaves a gap in our lives that is and will always be impossible to fill, and we will miss him forever.”
  • His death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities, and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is conducting a preliminary examination; the Chestnut Grove crossing has been closed for an initial 21 days following the tragic incident.
  • Tributes have poured in from Nottingham Forest FC, Aspire FC, and Burton Joyce FC, all highlighting his character and footballing talent.
