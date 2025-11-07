Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenager was ‘showing off’ before car crash that killed friend

Josh Atkins, 17, died in a car crash in 2023
Josh Atkins, 17, died in a car crash in 2023 (South Yorkshire Police)
  • Corey Cooper, 19, was sentenced to five years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving and seriously injuring another friend in a car crash in Sheffield.
  • The incident occurred on 11 November 2023, the day after Cooper passed his driving test, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Josh Atkins and serious injuries to Gabe Wiggett.
  • Sheffield Crown Court heard Cooper was driving his granddad's Fiat Grande Punto at an estimated 53mph in a 20mph zone, having previously performed wheel spins and ignored dashboard warning lights indicating an ABS malfunction.
  • Judge Jeremy Richardson KC described Cooper's actions as "truly appalling driving" and "deplorable," highlighting the tragedy caused by "showing off to friends."
  • Josh Atkins' family, who donated his organs to save four lives, called for the implementation of a graduated driving licence system in the UK to prevent similar tragedies involving young, inexperienced drivers.
