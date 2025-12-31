Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ITV invests £3m in The Body Coach app

Joe Wicks: Licensed to Kill trailer
  • ITV is investing up to £3 million into Joe Wicks' popular fitness platform, The Body Coach app, through its ITV AdVentures Invest fund.
  • This strategic investment will grant The Body Coach app significant advertising exposure across ITV's television channels and its streaming platform, ITVX.
  • The Body Coach app, launched in late 2020, capitalised on Joe Wicks' widespread popularity gained during the initial Covid-19 lockdowns.
  • A new TV commercial for the app will launch on ITV on 1 January, broadcast during Joe Wicks’ New Year’s Day special show on ITV1 and ITVX.
  • Both Joe Wicks and ITV representatives highlighted the partnership's aim to promote health and wellbeing to millions of homes, especially at the start of the new year.
