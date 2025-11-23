Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grandmother killed by rescued deer she was helping to rehabilitate

Jodi Proger, 64, was killed by a buck on November 15 after getting stuck in her deer enclosure
Jodi Proger, 64, was killed by a buck on November 15 after getting stuck in her deer enclosure (Facebook)
  • Jodi Proger, a 64-year-old Ohio grandmother, died on 15 November after being mauled by a deer she had rescued on her Stewartsville property.
  • She was found trapped in a deer enclosure and attacked by a buck, with police forced to shoot one aggressive male deer to access her.
  • Proger had spent 12 years rehabilitating whitetail deer, beginning after she rescued a fawn whose mother was killed in 2013.
  • The Ohio Departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture are currently investigating the incident, including the deer's housing and legal status.
  • Her daughter, Jennifer Bryan, refuted claims that a specific deer named Wheezer was responsible, stating he had been neutered, and emphasised her mother was aware of the dangers
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in