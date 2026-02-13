Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesy Nelson issues career update after twins diagnosed with SMA

  • Jesy Nelson's new Amazon Prime documentary, "Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix", details her departure from the band and her challenging pregnancy journey.
  • Nelson claims in the documentary that another, unnamed Little Mix member initially expressed a desire to quit, prompting a two-year winding down period for the group.
  • She also revealed on Jamie Laing’s podcast that she wanted to leave Little Mix as early as 2011 but was persuaded by her family to remain.
  • The pop singer has put her music career on hold to focus on her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, who were diagnosed with SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy).
  • Nelson is actively campaigning for SMA1 to be included in the newborn blood spot screening test in the UK, advocating for early detection of the condition.
