‘Britain’s angriest cyclist’ launches into explicit rant at Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine confronted by 'Britain's angriest cyclist' in explicit rant
  • Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine was confronted by another cyclist after he switched lanes on a road.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, 28 January, while Vine, 60, was cycling.
  • Vine stated he signalled before moving left, but the other cyclist launched a two-minute expletive-filled rant.
  • The cyclist questioned Vine's manoeuvre, asking why he pulled in front of him.
  • Vine admitted he might have been at fault, saying he should have let the other cyclist overtake first, and expressed shock at the level of anger.
