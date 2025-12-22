Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

DOJ set to release more Epstein files after bipartisan backlash for partial drop

GOP Rep. Massie and Dem. Rep. Khanna say they are drafting contempt charges against Bondi for not releasing full Epstein files
  • The Department of Justice is reportedly releasing another batch of Jeffrey Epstein files on Monday afternoon, according to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna.
  • This follows a pressure campaign by Reps. Khanna and Thomas Massie against the DoJ for failing to meet the December 19 deadline for releasing the full extent of the files.
  • Lawmakers have criticized DoJ officials for extensive redactions and alleged cover-ups of high-profile individuals connected to Epstein.
  • Speculation about a cover-up grew after the DoJ removed an evidentiary image from the files that appeared to show Donald Trump inside Epstein’s home.
  • Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed this speculation as “laughable,” stating the image was removed due to safety concerns for the people shown.
